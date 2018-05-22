April 27, 2020

Top Stories

Soul of Second Street Festival cancelled

The sixth annual Soul of Second Street Festival and history conference has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Read more | Add your comment

Guthrie says federal legislation will benefit Boyle County 

Kentucky’s 2nd District Representative Brett Guthrie spoke with the Advocate-Messenger on a phone call on Thursday afternoon, in ... Read more | Add your comment

Danville Police briefs

The following are some of the calls Danville Police Officers handled during the week of April 20: Monday, ... Read more | Add your comment

Man arrested after crashing his truck into a residence

A Harrodsburg man was arrested on several charges after he fled from law enforcement and crashed into a ... Read more | Add your comment

Lincoln County

Former Ephraim McDowell nurse practitioner in NYC fighting COVID-19

By LARRY VAUGHT Mira Shannon Daugherty moved to Kentucky from California about 17 years ago and has lived in Hustonville in Lincoln County. “My mother ... Read more | Add your comment

by Advocate-Messenger.

News

EMH reports second positive COVID test this week, another Lincoln County resident

STAFF REPORT Another case of COVID-19 has been reported by Ephraim McDowell Health. This is the second positive result reported this week by EMH, and ... Read more | Add your comment

by Jeff Moreland.

Opinion

A Vaccine for the World

Scientists have spent months racing to develop treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. But we remain unprepared for one possibility: What happens if the scientists are ... Read more

by Special to The Advocate-Messenger, Monday, April 27, 2020 9:04 am

Boyle County

Conservation District can help local property owners purchase trees

The Boyle County Conservation District is a non-profit organization that strives to protect the county’s natural resources and educate the public about environmental issues. The ... Read more

by Robin Hart, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:54 pm

Boyle County

FEMA still accepting financial assistance request forms

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is still accepting applications for businesses to ask for reimbursement under the Request for Public Assistance said Boyle Emergency Management ... Read more

by Robin Hart, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:53 pm

Opinion

Remember, churches are essential

Governor Beshear, thank you for striving to lead well during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is little doubt that your leadership has prevented the spread of ... Read more

by Special to The Advocate-Messenger, Friday, April 24, 2020 10:43 pm

News

Record 332 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths reported

By TOM LATEK Kentucky Today FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky set a single-day record for cases of the coronavirus on Friday with 322 cases reported ... Read more

by Advocate-Messenger, Friday, April 24, 2020 10:01 pm

News

Ephraim McDowell Health to resume non-urgent/emergent services

NEWS RELEASE Ephraim McDowell Health is prepared to care for their patients during phase one of reopening Kentucky’s economy beginning Monday, April 27. EMH is ... Read more

by Special to The Advocate-Messenger, Friday, April 24, 2020 9:19 pm

Boyle County

March unemployment rate climbs in Boyle County

As social distancing and stay-at-home orders started becoming the norm in the month of March, new statistics released from the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development ... Read more

by Zac Oakes, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:51 pm

News

Coronavirus testing expanding to anyone in Kentucky

By TOM LATEK Kentucky Today FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that an expanded testing program for the coronavirus will soon be ... Read more

by Jeff Moreland, Friday, April 24, 2020 8:49 pm

Boyle County

City hall power back on

DANVILLE News release Danville City Hall was without power for about three hours on Friday. During that time Danville 911 had to reroute 911 lines ... Read more

by Advocate-Messenger, Friday, April 24, 2020 3:31 pm

Boyle County

Dateline NBC to feature case of murdered Boyle County man tonight at 9 p.m.

Dateline NBC made its way to Boyle County as the show airing Friday night focuses on the June 2004 murder of Jesse Valencia, aka Jesse ... Read more

by Zac Oakes, Friday, April 24, 2020 1:17 pm

Opinion

Something is missing in the closing of small businesses — common sense

By JAMES HUFFMAN While Congress haggles over a second round of relief to small businesses shuttered at government order to stem the spread of COVID-19, ... Read more

by Jeff Moreland, Thursday, April 23, 2020 10:29 pm

News

Perryville mom shares experience of giving birth during COVID pandemic

The world is an interesting place to be in 2020, but for one young Perryville resident, it’s all she’s ever known. Cora Maelee Elliott was ... Read more

by Jeff Moreland, Thursday, April 23, 2020 9:32 pm

News

Local Earth Day celebration postponed until September

Earth Day’s 50th anniversary is April 22. And Boyle County was set to celebrate on Saturday, April 25, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic and ... Read more

by Robin Hart, Thursday, April 23, 2020 9:28 pm

Boyle County

Police briefs

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after running from police and trying to dispose of narcotics. As Danville police were on a routine patrol in ... Read more

by Advocate-Messenger, Thursday, April 23, 2020 9:25 pm

News

Owners give sneak-peek of Copper & Oak burger, bourbon bar; say ‘keeping it local’ means more now than ever 

Soon, Danville will have an eatery that a trio of owners thinks has been a longtime coming — a craft burger and bourbon bar. Copper & ... Read more

by Bobbie Curd, Thursday, April 23, 2020 9:19 pm

News

Gardener enjoys ‘mosaic’ approach

It’s been a lovely spring. Birds are chirping in dogwood trees and around feeders. Lawns are luscious and green. And honeysuckle bushes are bursting with ... Read more

by Jeff Moreland, Thursday, April 23, 2020 4:51 pm

Opinion

Let Gov. Beshear hear your voice

DR. TODD GRAY Executive Director-Treasurer of Kentucky Baptist Convention The regular session of the 2020 General Assembly session is over and there is legislation on ... Read more

by Special to The Advocate-Messenger, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:36 pm

Boyle County

Local law enforcement dealing with crime during COVID crisis

With businesses closed and most people staying home during the COVID-19 crisis, you might think crime would decrease in Danville and Boyle County, but local ... Read more

by Jeff Moreland, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:25 pm

News

Two new COVID cases locally; testing coming for all Kentuckians

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Boyle County Health Department Wednesday afternoon. According to the daily update from the department, that raises ... Read more

by Advocate-Messenger, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:01 pm

News

Gas prices in Boyle County below state, national average

Boyle County residents are paying less at the pump on average than many across the state, according to average gas prices published by the Oil ... Read more

by Zac Oakes, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 10:18 pm

News

Humane society says adoptions, fostering at all-time high 

The Danville-Boyle County Humane Society says it was very fortunate to meet the COVID-19 health crisis with stable operations, “thanks to our community.” Board president ... Read more

by Bobbie Curd, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 9:26 pm

Sports

Look for Bowden to be selected in NFL draft

Most NFL mock drafts have Kentucky junior Lynn Bowden listed as a likely late third-round pick at best and more likely a fourth-round pick. Long-time ... Read more

by Larry Vaught, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 9:22 pm

Opinion

Don’t let open government become another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic

By DEAN RIDINGS CEO, America’s Newspapers Federal and state freedom of information laws — intended to keep government meetings and records open and accessible to ... Read more

by Special to The Advocate-Messenger, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 11:06 pm

Boyle County

Men arrested after two separate crashes

A Lincoln County man was injured early Monday morning after leading law enforcement officers into three counties on a high speed chase which ended when ... Read more

by Robin Hart, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 11:00 pm

Boyle County

Young leaving Boyle Schools, takes over as CEO for CKEC

David Young, current chief academic officer and assistant superintendent for Boyle County Schools, will serve as the next chief executive officer for the Central Kentucky ... Read more

by Advocate-Messenger, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 10:54 pm

